Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.