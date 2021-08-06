Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,226,000.

SLV opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

