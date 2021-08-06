Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 430 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $371.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

