Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 768.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 685,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.