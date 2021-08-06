Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $847.62 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $847.62 million and $25.85 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harmony has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00093445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00056093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.85 or 0.00872779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00096377 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,129,504,753 coins and its circulating supply is 10,426,680,753 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

