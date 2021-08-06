Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. 708,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,283. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

