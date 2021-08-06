Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 35,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,908. The firm has a market cap of $304.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99.

HARP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,774,775. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

