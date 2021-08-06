Hashgard (GARD) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $181,546.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

