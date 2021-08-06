Haywood Securities Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.41.

LUN opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.65. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

