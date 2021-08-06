Head to Head Analysis: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Insurance and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 2.44% -5.30% -1.25% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Insurance and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Till Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.42 $19.10 million ($0.90) -15.87 Till Capital $160,000.00 124.61 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered, in which consumers receive side-by-side quotes from multiple carriers across multiple states, as well as educational materials about homeowners insurance policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

