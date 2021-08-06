Head to Head Contrast: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) vs. Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 4.99% 9.45% 5.07% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Lancer Orthodontics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 3 4 0 2.38 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus price target of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Lancer Orthodontics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.90 -$83.00 million $1.79 33.38 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Volatility and Risk

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

