Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.24% of Heritage Insurance worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 720.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.98 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

