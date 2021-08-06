Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI opened at $116.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.87.

