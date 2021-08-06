Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $42,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

