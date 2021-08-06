Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 145 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,390. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

