Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 203 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $193.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.91. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

