Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $105.90.

