Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $158.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.20.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

