HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $198,594.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

