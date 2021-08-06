Hertz Global (HTZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hertz Global to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

