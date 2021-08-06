Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Posts Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Heska updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

HSKA traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $261.10. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,859. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.11. Heska has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,379.05 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

