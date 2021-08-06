Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,469 ($32.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,524.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.