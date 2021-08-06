Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TFI International worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $111.43. 4,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

