Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of OptimizeRx worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPRX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. 14,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,743. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,251.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

