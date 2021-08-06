Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.55. 16,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

