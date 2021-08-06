Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

