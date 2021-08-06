Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $4.95 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,771 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 328,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 81,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CEIX traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,162. The company has a market capitalization of $766.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

