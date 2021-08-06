Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMBM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

