HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

