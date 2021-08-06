HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 962 ($12.57). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 961 ($12.56), with a volume of 442,285 shares trading hands.

HSV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.61%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Also, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,048 shares of company stock worth $46,695,328.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

