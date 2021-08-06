HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.91. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.