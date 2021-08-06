Howland Capital Management LLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.68. 12,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,370. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $150.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.