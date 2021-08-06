Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. 506,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

