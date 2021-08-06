Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W traded down $13.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.82. 35,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,625. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

