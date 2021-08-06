Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 37,385 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

UGI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $47.42. 5,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

