HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.23) on Monday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.59. The company has a market capitalization of £81.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

