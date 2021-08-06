HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $318.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.00 million and the highest is $321.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $659.05. 538,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $251.33 and a 12 month high of $660.99.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,223,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

