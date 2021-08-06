Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €43.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.04.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

