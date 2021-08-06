Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €43.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €51.02 ($60.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.04.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

