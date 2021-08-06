Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.65. 14,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $957.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.