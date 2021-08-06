Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 21 ($0.27). 792,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company has a market capitalization of £82.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

