Hush Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1,228.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00300333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00130304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00154991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003442 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

