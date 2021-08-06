Hydra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $761,229.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Hydra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.91 or 0.00034930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $57.55 million and approximately $761,229.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00112994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00145253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.85 or 0.99978782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.00799921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,593,428 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

