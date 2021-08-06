i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.12 million, a P/E ratio of -146.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

