Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBJHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 44,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,050. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

