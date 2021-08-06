iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

