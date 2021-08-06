ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.34

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 21592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,138,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,996 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,168 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

