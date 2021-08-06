ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,990. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.