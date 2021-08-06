ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.75 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 2.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $100,050,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $148.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

