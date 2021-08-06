ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $250.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.63.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.27.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

