IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.71.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $164.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

